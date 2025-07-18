Lever Style Corp. Grants Shares to Executive Director Under Award Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lever Style Corp. ( (HK:1346) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lever Style Corporation has announced the grant of 12,782,000 awarded shares to Mr. Tan William, an executive director, as part of its Co-Ownership Share Award Scheme. This grant, representing approximately 2% of the company’s total issued shares, is valued at HK$17,894,800 based on the current share price. The shares will vest over a period from 2026 to 2033, with no financial assistance provided for their purchase. The move is designed to align the interests of the executive director with those of the company and its shareholders, without causing dilution to existing shareholders.

More about Lever Style Corp.

Lever Style Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the textile and apparel industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1346.

Average Trading Volume: 1,878,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$888.3M

