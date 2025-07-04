Lever Style Corp. Clarifies Typographical Error in Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lever Style Corp. ( (HK:1346) ) just unveiled an update.

Lever Style Corporation has issued a clarification regarding a typographical error in the Chinese version of a previous announcement. The error pertained to the consideration of shares, which was incorrectly stated as HK$55,450,080,000 instead of the correct amount of HK$55,450,080. The English version of the announcement was accurate and remains unchanged. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Lever Style Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 1,887,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$792.5M



