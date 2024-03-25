LevelJump Healthcare Enhances Alberta Centres

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSE:JUMP) has released an update.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. has announced significant progress in their Alberta Diagnostic Imaging Centres, including the initiation of pain management treatments, extended X-ray hours, and the addition of new ultrasound machines to reduce patient wait times. These improvements are part of the company’s commitment to enhance patient care and are complemented by increased marketing efforts and a major upgrade to their Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system.

