Lepu Biopharma Reports First-Ever Profit Amid Revenue Surge

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2157) ) has provided an announcement.

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. announced a positive profit alert, expecting a profit of not less than RMB24 million for the first half of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of approximately RMB197.0 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to substantial revenue growth driven by increased sales of PUYOUHENG and income from a licensing collaboration with ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. The announcement indicates a strong operational performance and potential positive implications for stakeholders, although the results are preliminary and subject to finalization.

More about Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs, with notable products including PUYOUHENG (Pucotenlimab Injection) and a licensing collaboration for MRG007 with ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 29,539,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.78B

