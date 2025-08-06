Lepu Biopharma Announces Upcoming Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2157) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 20, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The board will also consider recommending the payment of an interim dividend and address other business matters. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts, which could impact investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. Class H

Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing and providing innovative pharmaceutical products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 29,539,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.78B

