Leonardo DRS Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Leonardo Drs ( (DRS) ) has shared an update.

Leonardo DRS reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue increasing by 18% year-over-year to $960 million. The company also saw a 26% rise in net earnings and a 17% increase in adjusted EBITDA. The growth was driven by strong demand across its product lines, particularly in electric power and propulsion programs. The company declared a $0.09 cash dividend per share and made strategic investments, including increasing its stake in Hoverfly Technologies to 25%.

Leonardo DRS’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are significant strengths, driving the overall score. However, technical analysis and valuation concerns, such as high P/E ratio and bearish momentum, moderate the overall outlook.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced defense technologies, focusing on areas such as counter unmanned aerial systems, electric power and propulsion, naval network computing, and advanced infrared sensing programs.

