Leo Lithium Finalizes Special Dividend Distribution

Leo Lithium Limited has announced an update to its previous dividend distribution announcement, finalizing the special dividend amount to be paid to shareholders. The distribution totals $0.172 per share, which includes a dividend of $0.1577 and a return of capital of $0.0143, both calculated to four decimal places. Shareholder approval for the return of capital has been obtained, ensuring the finalized payout structure. This update is significant as it reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and maintaining transparency in its financial operations.

Leo Lithium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and distribution of lithium, a key component used in battery production and various technologies. The company is listed on the ASX under the code LLL and engages in distributing dividends to its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$605.1M

