LENZ Therapeutics Launches FDA-Approved Presbyopia Eye Drop

LENZ Therapeutics ( (LENZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, LENZ Therapeutics announced the availability of VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for treating presbyopia in adults in the United States. The product sample distribution to eye care professionals has begun, with commercial shipments to consumers starting in October, and is expected to be widely available by mid-Q4 2025. VIZZ offers a unique treatment option for the 128 million U.S. adults affected by presbyopia, providing up to 10 hours of improved near vision without the need for reading glasses. The launch positions LENZ as a leader in the presbyopia treatment market, with positive initial feedback from the eye care community.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LENZ is a Neutral.

LENZ Therapeutics is navigating significant financial challenges with ongoing losses and negative cash flows, underscoring the need for strategic improvement to achieve profitability. While the earnings call highlights positive regulatory and commercial developments, the stock is burdened by a weak valuation profile due to negative earnings. The technical analysis presents a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, which, combined with financial hurdles, results in a cautious overall score.

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, focused on the commercialization of VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is working on establishing licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally.

Average Trading Volume: 469,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.28B

