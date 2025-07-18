Lenovo Group to Review Quarterly Financial Results in Upcoming Board Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Lenovo Group ( (HK:0992) ) is now available.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 13, 2025, to review and potentially approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results are expected to be published on August 14, 2025, which could provide insights into the company’s financial health and performance, impacting investor and stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0992) stock is a Buy with a HK$12.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lenovo Group stock, see the HK:0992 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited is a multinational technology company incorporated in Hong Kong, known for its production of personal computers, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. The company operates globally, focusing on innovation and technology solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets.

Average Trading Volume: 70,707,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$124B

For detailed information about 0992 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue