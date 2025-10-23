Lennox International Reports Mixed Q3 Results

Lennox International ( (LII) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lennox International presented to its investors.
Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Lennox International, a prominent player in the energy-efficient climate-control solutions sector, offers a diverse range of HVAC systems and services for both residential and commercial clients, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.
In its latest earnings report, Lennox International disclosed a 5% decline in revenue for the third quarter, amounting to $1.4 billion, while operating income rose to $310 million. The company also reported a 4% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share, reaching $6.98.
Key financial metrics highlighted a mixed performance across segments. The Home Comfort Solutions segment faced a 12% revenue drop due to channel destocking and a weak summer season, although profit margins improved slightly. Conversely, the Building Climate Solutions segment experienced a 10% revenue growth, driven by increased manufacturing output and demand for emergency replacements, with significant margin expansion.
Looking ahead, Lennox has adjusted its full-year guidance, anticipating a 1% revenue decline and adjusted earnings per share between $22.75 and $23.25. The company remains focused on navigating challenging market conditions and leveraging recent acquisitions to bolster its parts and accessories portfolio, positioning itself for future growth in a more stable economic environment.
Trending Articles:
- RTO Doesn’t Always Mean RTO: Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up as Salespeople Find Exemption
- This Was Not the First Bid: Warner Bros. Discovery Stock (NASDAQ:WBD) Gains as it Rejected Three Bids from Paramount So Far
- ‘Paramount Can Walk Away with Warner Bros.’ Say TD Cowen and Benchmark Analysts