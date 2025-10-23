Lennox International Reports Mixed Q3 Results

Lennox International ( (LII) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lennox International presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lennox International, a prominent player in the energy-efficient climate-control solutions sector, offers a diverse range of HVAC systems and services for both residential and commercial clients, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.

In its latest earnings report, Lennox International disclosed a 5% decline in revenue for the third quarter, amounting to $1.4 billion, while operating income rose to $310 million. The company also reported a 4% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share, reaching $6.98.

Key financial metrics highlighted a mixed performance across segments. The Home Comfort Solutions segment faced a 12% revenue drop due to channel destocking and a weak summer season, although profit margins improved slightly. Conversely, the Building Climate Solutions segment experienced a 10% revenue growth, driven by increased manufacturing output and demand for emergency replacements, with significant margin expansion.

Looking ahead, Lennox has adjusted its full-year guidance, anticipating a 1% revenue decline and adjusted earnings per share between $22.75 and $23.25. The company remains focused on navigating challenging market conditions and leveraging recent acquisitions to bolster its parts and accessories portfolio, positioning itself for future growth in a more stable economic environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue