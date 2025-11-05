Leidos Holdings Inc. Reports Robust Q3 Earnings

Leidos Holdings Inc ( (LDOS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Leidos Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Leidos Holdings Inc., headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a leading company in the technology and engineering sector, providing innovative solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company specializes in digital and mission innovations, particularly in national security, health, and civil sectors.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue