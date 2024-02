LegalZoom (LZ) has released an update.

Rich Preece is set to depart from his role as Chief Operating Officer of LegalZoom by March 31, 2024, with his exit benefits defined by his 2021 employment agreement. Meanwhile, LegalZoom has refreshed its financial outlook for investors, making the latest results and insights accessible through their investor relations website.

