Legacy Minerals Secures NSW Government Grants for Critical Minerals Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LGM) ).

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd has been awarded two grants by the NSW Government under the Critical Minerals & High-Tech Metals Exploration Program. These grants, totaling $53,000, will support geochemical and geophysical exploration at the Thomson and Rockley Projects. The Thomson Project, which has a joint venture option with Rio Tinto, is considered a flagship discovery target with potential for major copper-gold systems. The Rockley Project, located within a highly prospective volcanic arc, shows significant copper-gold anomalies and remains largely untested. The grants underscore the strategic importance of mineral exploration in NSW, aiding Legacy Minerals in advancing their exploration strategy and potentially enhancing their industry positioning.

More about Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd is a company engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and high-tech metals, with a focus on projects in New South Wales, Australia. The company is involved in the exploration of copper and gold, particularly in under-explored geological terrains with potential for significant mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 440,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$44.52M

For detailed information about LGM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue