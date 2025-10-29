Legacy Iron Ore Ltd Releases Interim Financial Report for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd ( (AU:LCY) ) has provided an announcement.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd has released its interim financial report for the six-month period ending September 2025. The report provides insights into the company’s financial performance during this period, although specific details about the impact on operations or implications for stakeholders are not provided in the release.

More about Legacy Iron Ore Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 936,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$84.3M

See more insights into LCY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue