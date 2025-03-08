Legacy Education Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Growth

Legacy Education Inc. ( (LGCY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Legacy Education Inc. presented to its investors.

Legacy Education Inc., a nationally accredited for-profit post-secondary education company, specializes in career-focused education primarily in the healthcare sector, offering certificates and degrees in fields such as nursing and medical technology. The company is committed to providing accessible and affordable high-quality education.

Legacy Education Inc. has reported a robust financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a notable 29% increase in revenue and record enrollment figures. The company has also achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 3,000 enrolled students, reflecting the success of its strategic initiatives.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a revenue increase to $13.6 million, a 3% rise in new student starts, and a net income of $1.4 million. The acquisition of Contra Costa Medical Career College has contributed to the growth, adding 389 students to the enrollment figures. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, revenue grew by 32.1% to $27.6 million, with a net income of $3.5 million.

Looking ahead, Legacy Education Inc. is optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by strategic investments in its team, facilities, and programs. The company is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and remains focused on delivering high-quality, career-focused education while maintaining financial discipline.