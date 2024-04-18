Lefroy Exploration Advances Gold Prospects

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. (AU:LEX) has released an update.

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. has initiated a 17-hole, 2500-meter drilling program at their Lucky Strike and Havelock prospects, aiming to explore and potentially expand their gold resources. The company’s current operations capitalize on historical high-grade gold targets and support their strategic goal to augment their gold inventory, which already includes an 80Koz gold Mineral Resource Estimate at Lucky Strike. This drilling campaign is part of Lefroy’s broader effort to explore under-evaluated corridors with promising mineralization, marking a renewed focus on gold exploration within their extensive project area.

