Leeuwin Metals Secures $5.8M for Aggressive Marda Gold Exploration

An update from Leeuwin Metals Ltd ( (AU:LM1) ) is now available.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has successfully raised approximately A$5.8 million through a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, which will be used to accelerate exploration at the Marda Gold Project. The company plans to commence a 10,000m reverse circulation (RC) drilling program in November 2025, targeting the Evanston prospect to test down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductors and other identified targets. This funding positions Leeuwin to expand its exploration activities and potentially increase its resource base, with assays pending for 31 completed holes and ongoing DHEM surveys. The placement was well-supported by existing and new investors, reflecting confidence in the project’s potential to create substantial value.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary market focus is on the Marda Gold Project, particularly the Evanston prospect, where it is actively engaged in drilling and exploration activities.

