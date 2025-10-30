Leeuwin Metals Ltd Issues New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd ( (AU:LM1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 24,680,852 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the ASX as of October 30, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Leeuwin Metals Ltd

Leeuwin Metals Ltd operates in the metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various metal products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LM1.

Average Trading Volume: 400,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.67M

For a thorough assessment of LM1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue