Leeuwin Metals Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Leeuwin Metals Ltd ( (AU:LM1) ) has issued an update.

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 2,000,000 options and 25,150,548 ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for October 30, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially strengthening its market position and providing additional resources for future growth initiatives.

More about Leeuwin Metals Ltd

Leeuwin Metals Ltd operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of metals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and increasing its operational capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 364,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.21M

