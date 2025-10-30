Leeuwin Metals Issues New Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Leeuwin Metals Ltd ( (AU:LM1) ).

Leeuwin Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 24,680,852 fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.235 per share as part of a placement announced earlier. This move complies with relevant sections of the Corporations Act 2001, ensuring transparency and adherence to legal requirements, which may impact the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about Leeuwin Metals Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 400,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.67M

