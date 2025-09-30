Leela Palaces Subsidiary Receives Transfer Pricing Order

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Schloss Bangalore Ltd. ( (IN:THELEELA) ) has issued an update.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Schloss HMA Private Limited, received a transfer pricing order from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax for the assessment year 2023-24. The company stated that there is no material impact on its financial, operational, or other activities due to this order, and it plans to challenge the adjustment once the assessment order is issued.

More about Schloss Bangalore Ltd.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, formerly known as Schloss Bangalore Limited, operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on luxury hotels and resorts. The company is known for its premium services and market presence in the upscale hospitality sector.

Average Trading Volume: 65,985

Current Market Cap: 137.6B INR

