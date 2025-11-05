LEEF Brands Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Leef Brands Inc ( (LEEEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Leef Brands Inc presented to its investors.

LEEF Brands, Inc. is a prominent cannabis extraction and manufacturing company operating in California and New York, known for its comprehensive supply chain and innovative manufacturing processes. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, LEEF Brands reported a significant increase in revenue and gross margins, with revenue reaching $8.4 million, a 24% rise from the previous year, and gross margins more than doubling to 45%. The company also achieved a notable reduction in operating expenses by 12%, contributing to an adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million, a marked improvement from the previous year’s negative figure.

Key highlights from the quarter include a successful harvest at the Salisbury Canyon Ranch in California and the launch of operations in New York, where LEEF secured a Type 1 Processor License and began solventless operations. The company also completed an oversubscribed $1.5 million private placement, reflecting strong investor confidence. LEEF’s strategic focus on cost control and operational efficiency has resulted in positive free cash flow and a solid financial footing.

Looking ahead, LEEF Brands management remains optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, emphasizing disciplined execution and operational focus as key drivers of future success. The company is poised to continue expanding its national footprint and enhancing its financial performance.

