Leclanché SA Reports 2024 Financial and ESG Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Leclanche SA ( (CH:LECN) ).

Leclanché SA published its 2024 Annual Report and ESG Report, showing a consolidated revenue of CHF 18.4 million and a reduced net loss of CHF 67.7 million. The company strengthened its balance sheet by converting CHF 84.7 million of debt into equity and plans further conversions. A patronage agreement and a strategic collaboration with Pinnacle International Venture Capital aim to support expansion and financial resilience. The ESG report highlights progress in emissions reduction and sustainability initiatives, aligning with key regulations and enhancing stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:LECN) stock is a Sell with a CHF0.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leclanche SA stock, see the CH:LECN Stock Forecast page.

More about Leclanche SA

Leclanché SA is a leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Founded in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, the company is known for its innovation in battery and energy storage. Leclanché operates through three business units: Energy Storage Solutions, E-Mobility Solutions, and Specialty Battery Systems, employing over 350 people across eight countries. It is listed on the Swiss stock exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 6.37%

Average Trading Volume: 48,164

Current Market Cap: CHF222.5M

Find detailed analytics on LECN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue