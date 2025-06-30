Leclanché SA Announces General Meeting with Key Financial Restructuring Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Leclanche SA ( (CH:LECN) ) is now available.

Leclanché SA has announced its upcoming General Meeting scheduled for August 5, 2025, where significant financial restructuring measures will be discussed. The Board of Directors proposes converting CHF 18.0 million of debt into company shares to improve the balance sheet, reflecting ongoing efforts to address liquidity challenges and strengthen financial stability.

More about Leclanche SA

Leclanché SA is a leading company in the energy storage industry, focusing on providing advanced energy storage solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that cater to the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 6.37%

Average Trading Volume: 48,164

Current Market Cap: CHF222.5M

