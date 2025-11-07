Leclanché Ends Strategic Partnership with Pinnacle International

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Leclanche SA ( (CH:LECN) ) just unveiled an update.

Leclanché SA announced the termination of its strategic partnership agreements with Pinnacle International Venture Capital Limited due to Pinnacle’s failure to disclose the final investment amount and structure. This decision impacts Leclanché’s strategic growth plans, as the partnership was intended to provide significant funding. The termination also affects an option agreement related to Leclanché shares, previously held by SEF-LUX, indicating a shift in the company’s financial strategy and potential implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:LECN) stock is a Sell with a CHF0.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leclanche SA stock, see the CH:LECN Stock Forecast page.

More about Leclanche SA

Leclanché SA is a globally leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Founded in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, the company is known for its innovation in batteries and energy storage. Leclanché operates through three business units: energy storage solutions, e-mobility solutions, and specialty battery systems, employing over 350 people with a presence in eight countries worldwide. The company is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 66,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF210.9M

For a thorough assessment of LECN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue