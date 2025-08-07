Leatt Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Leatt ( (LEAT) ) has shared an update.

Leatt Corporation announced a significant financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with global revenues increasing by 61% to $16.18 million and net income rising by 208% compared to the same period in 2024. The company attributes this growth to strong sales across all product categories, including a 117% increase in helmet revenues and a 48% rise in body armor sales. Leatt’s liquidity improved, with cash and cash equivalents increasing by 27% to $15.73 million. The company also received accolades at Eurobike 2025, with its 5.0 Gravity Helmet and 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket winning awards. Despite some geopolitical and economic challenges, Leatt remains optimistic about future growth, driven by international demand and strategic investments in product development and brand expansion.

Spark’s Take on LEAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LEAT is a Neutral.

Leatt’s strong corporate event performance, highlighted by significant revenue and income growth, is a major strength. Positive technical indicators also support a favorable outlook, though financial performance and valuation concerns, especially regarding profitability and cash flow, weigh down the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on LEAT stock, click here.

More about Leatt

Leatt Corporation is a developer of head-to-toe personal protective gear for extreme sports, focusing on mountain biking and motorsports. Their products include the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system for enhanced neck protection.

Average Trading Volume: 3,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $60.68M

For a thorough assessment of LEAT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue