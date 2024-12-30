Leadership Reshuffle at Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1080) has released an update.

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. has announced a new board of directors, effective January 1, 2025, reshaping its leadership with Wei Jun as Chairman and Zhang Bizhuang as CEO. This strategic move includes establishing three key committees to strengthen governance. Investors should watch how these changes might influence the company’s market performance.

