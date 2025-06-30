Leadership Changes at International Game Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Game Technology ( (IGT) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, De Agostini S.p.A, the controlling shareholder of International Game Technology PLC, announced leadership changes following its annual meeting. Marco Sala will step down as CEO of DeA but will continue as Executive Chairman of IGT, maintaining stability in the company’s leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (IGT) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on IGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IGT is a Neutral.

International Game Technology demonstrates strengths in operational efficiency and cash flow generation. However, declining revenues and high leverage present notable risks. The technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, while the stock’s valuation and dividend yield offer a positive view for investors. The earnings call highlights both opportunities and challenges, with macroeconomic uncertainties impacting the outlook.



More about International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates in the gaming industry, focusing on lottery services through its Brightstar Lottery brand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,874,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.18B

