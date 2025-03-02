Leadership Change at Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure

The latest update is out from Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure ( (HK:1052) ).

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited announced the resignation of Mr. He Baiqing from his roles as executive director, deputy chairman, and general manager due to retirement, effective February 28, 2025. The company is currently in the process of appointing a new general manager, with the board overseeing operations in the interim. This change in leadership is significant for the company’s governance and may affect its strategic direction.

More about Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited operates in the infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on the development and management of transport infrastructure projects. The company is involved in various projects that enhance connectivity and transportation efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: -2.88%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $787.2M

