Leadership Change at Rhythm Biosciences Ltd.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. ( (AU:RHY) ) has shared an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. has announced a change in its board of directors, with Otto Buttula ceasing to be a director as of November 5, 2025. This change in leadership may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, as it involves significant holdings in the company through various investment entities.

Average Trading Volume: 782,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.32M

