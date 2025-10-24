Leadership Change at One Mobikwik Systems Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from One Mobikwik Systems Limited ( (IN:MOBIKWIK) ) is now available.

One Mobikwik Systems Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer for Operations (Payments), Mr. Mohit Narain, effective October 24, 2025, due to health reasons. This leadership change may impact the company’s operational strategies and could influence its market positioning in the competitive digital payments sector.

More about One Mobikwik Systems Limited

One Mobikwik Systems Limited operates in the digital payments industry, providing mobile wallet and online payment services to consumers and businesses in India. The company focuses on facilitating seamless and secure transactions, catering to a growing market of digital financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 687,151

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 21.3B INR

