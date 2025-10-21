Leadership Change at CGN New Energy Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1811) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Li Guangming from his roles as President and Executive Director due to personal commitments, effective October 21, 2025. The Chairman, Mr. Zhang Zhiwu, will temporarily assume the President’s duties until a successor is appointed, ensuring continuity in leadership during this transition.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of clean energy projects. The company is involved in the generation of electricity through various renewable sources, aiming to contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

