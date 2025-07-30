Leader Environmental Technologies Proposes Auditor Change Amid Business Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd. ( (SG:LS9) ).

Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd. has announced a proposed change of auditor from Foo Kon Tan LLP to Forvis Mazars LLP for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, and beyond. This decision follows a restructuring of the company’s operations, including the disposal of subsidiaries involved in artificial intelligence for wastewater management. The change aims to align the audit services with the company’s current business needs, optimize audit fees, and gain fresh perspectives from a new audit firm.

More about Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd.

Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd. is a company based in Singapore, primarily involved in environmental technology solutions. The company focuses on providing services related to wastewater treatment and has undergone restructuring to align with its current business operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,628,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$75.21M

