Leader Education Limited Engages in Significant Finance Lease Arrangement

Leader Education Limited ( (HK:1449) ) just unveiled an update.

Leader Education Limited has announced a finance lease arrangement involving Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology and Haitong Unitrust. This transaction, valued at RMB30,000,000, involves the leasing of various educational and technological equipment. The agreement is classified as a disclosable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, indicating a significant financial move for the company. This arrangement is expected to impact the company’s asset management and financial strategy, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1449) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leader Education Limited stock, see the HK:1449 Stock Forecast page.

More about Leader Education Limited

Average Trading Volume: 488,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$166.7M

