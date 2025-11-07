LCNB Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Lcnb Corporation ( (LCNB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lcnb Corporation presented to its investors.
LCNB Corporation is a financial services company primarily engaged in providing banking services through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank, operating in the financial sector with a focus on community banking. In the latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, LCNB Corporation reported a net income of $6.936 million, reflecting a significant increase from the $4.532 million reported in the same period last year. The company also saw an improvement in its net interest income, which rose to $18.126 million from $14.970 million in the previous year. Key financial highlights include a reduction in interest expenses and a notable increase in non-interest income, driven by fiduciary income and service charges. Despite a decrease in total assets to $2.244 billion from $2.307 billion at the end of 2024, LCNB maintained a strong financial position with total shareholders’ equity rising to $269.870 million. Looking ahead, LCNB Corporation’s management remains focused on leveraging its strategic acquisitions and maintaining robust financial health to navigate the evolving market conditions.