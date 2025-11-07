LCNB Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Lcnb Corporation ( (LCNB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lcnb Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

LCNB Corporation is a financial services company primarily engaged in providing banking services through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank, operating in the financial sector with a focus on community banking. In the latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, LCNB Corporation reported a net income of $6.936 million, reflecting a significant increase from the $4.532 million reported in the same period last year. The company also saw an improvement in its net interest income, which rose to $18.126 million from $14.970 million in the previous year. Key financial highlights include a reduction in interest expenses and a notable increase in non-interest income, driven by fiduciary income and service charges. Despite a decrease in total assets to $2.244 billion from $2.307 billion at the end of 2024, LCNB maintained a strong financial position with total shareholders’ equity rising to $269.870 million. Looking ahead, LCNB Corporation’s management remains focused on leveraging its strategic acquisitions and maintaining robust financial health to navigate the evolving market conditions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue