LCM Executes Share Buyback Transaction

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LCM), a specialist in disputes financing solutions, has recently repurchased 15,000 of its ordinary shares through Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange at 114 pence per share. This transaction is part of an ongoing Share Buyback Programme that was announced previously. Post-purchase, the total issued share capital of LCM amounts to 116,916,232 ordinary shares, with Canaccord holding roughly 1.954% of this total.

