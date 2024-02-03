LCAA Shareholders Approve Business Combination with LTC

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 2, 2024, LCAA and LTC announced that LCAA’s shareholders have approved the Business Combination and related proposals. The details of the announcement, which are not considered legally “filed” but are provided for informational purposes, will not incur liabilities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 nor be incorporated into LCAA’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

