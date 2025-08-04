LC Logistics, Inc. Reports Significant Profit Surge in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

LC Logistics, Inc ( (HK:2490) ) just unveiled an update.

LC Logistics, Inc. has announced a significant profit increase for the first half of 2025, with expected profits between RMB110 million and RMB140 million, marking a substantial rise from the previous year’s RMB12.8 million. This growth is attributed to the expansion of its principal business, cost control, customer base expansion, and strategic asset reallocation, resulting in non-recurring gains and increased interest income, thereby enhancing the company’s profitability and laying a foundation for sustainable development.

More about LC Logistics, Inc

LC Logistics, Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the logistics industry. It focuses on overseas warehouse business, Madagascar business, and time charter business, with a strategy to optimize and adjust its asset structure.

Average Trading Volume: 296,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.72B

