Lazydays Holdings Announces Nasdaq Delisting Amid Asset Sale

Lazydays Holdings ( (GORV) ) has provided an update.

On November 7, 2025, Lazydays Holdings announced its decision to delist its common stock from The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the delisting expected to be effective on or about November 28, 2025. This decision follows the company’s approval of an Asset Sale to Campers Inn Holding Corporation, which is anticipated to occur between November 17 and November 26, 2025, and a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution approved by stockholders. The company cited substantial operating losses, limited cash resources, and the inability to secure additional capital as reasons for the delisting, along with the expectation that the asset sale proceeds will primarily repay indebtedness, leaving no return for stockholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GORV) stock is a Sell with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lazydays Holdings stock, see the GORV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GORV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GORV is a Underperform.

GORV’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and valuation. The company’s financial instability, combined with bearish technical indicators, suggests significant risks. The lack of profitability and negative market momentum further contribute to the low score.

More about Lazydays Holdings

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has been a key player in the RV industry since 1976, known for its exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. The company offers a wide selection of RV brands, state-of-the-art service facilities, and a comprehensive range of accessories and parts, making it a top destination for RV enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 1,008,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.39M

