Lazydays Holdings Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

On July 10, 2025, Lazydays Holdings, Inc. announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective July 11, 2025, to increase the stock’s market price and maintain its Nasdaq listing. The reverse split, approved by the board and stockholders, will consolidate every 30 shares into one, without altering stockholders’ percentage ownership, and aims to support the company’s long-term stability and compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GORV) stock is a Hold with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lazydays Holdings stock, see the GORV Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GORV is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily affected by the company’s poor financial performance and valuation. Despite recent positive corporate events and some improvements noted in the earnings call, the company’s high leverage, negative profitability, and challenging market conditions weigh heavily on the score.

More about Lazydays Holdings

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a prominent player in the RV industry, known for providing exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences since 1976. The company offers a wide selection of RV brands, state-of-the-art service facilities, and a comprehensive range of accessories and parts, making it a go-to destination for RV enthusiasts. Lazydays is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker ‘GORV.’

Average Trading Volume: 9,004,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $27.3M

