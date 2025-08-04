LAVA Therapeutics Agrees to Acquisition by XOMA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from LAVA Therapeutics ( (LVTX) ).

On August 3, 2025, LAVA Therapeutics entered into a share purchase agreement with XOMA Royalty Corporation, whereby XOMA will acquire all of LAVA’s outstanding shares through a tender offer. The acquisition, valued between $1.16 and $1.24 per share, includes a contingent value right for potential future payments. LAVA’s Board has endorsed the transaction, considering it beneficial for shareholders and stakeholders. Following the acquisition, LAVA will undergo a corporate reorganization, resulting in it no longer being publicly traded, and its shares will be delisted from Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, and LAVA plans to discontinue its Phase 1 clinical trial of LAVA-1266.

The most recent analyst rating on (LVTX) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on LVTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LVTX is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects significant financial challenges, offset by positive technical indicators and corporate events. The financial performance is the most significant risk, while shareholder confidence and technical strength provide some optimism.

More about LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of clinical-stage bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers using its proprietary Gammabody® platform. The company focuses on treatments for hematologic cancers and solid tumors, with partnerships including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Average Trading Volume: 39,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $37.35M

