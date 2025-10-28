Latrobe Magnesium Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited ( (AU:LMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Latrobe Magnesium Limited announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, detailing key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of John Lee as a director, and ratification of a previous share issue. These resolutions are significant for the company’s governance and capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and strategic direction.

More about Latrobe Magnesium Limited

Latrobe Magnesium Limited operates in the magnesium industry, focusing on the production and supply of magnesium products.

Average Trading Volume: 6,044,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$120.8M

Find detailed analytics on LMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue