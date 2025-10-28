Latitude Group Holdings Updates on Securities Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LFS) ) has issued an announcement.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing securities buy-back program, specifically related to its CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-10-26 securities. The company reported buying back a total of 612 securities on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 99,576 securities bought back to date. This buy-back initiative is part of Latitude’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its financial operations.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of consumer finance products including personal loans, credit cards, and insurance solutions. The company focuses on providing flexible and innovative financial solutions to consumers across various markets.

