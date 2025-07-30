Latitude 66 Sells Interest in Greater Duchess JV for A$6 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from Carnaby Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CNB) ).
Latitude 66 Limited has announced the sale of its 17.5% interest in the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Joint Venture to Carnaby Resources for A$6 million. This transaction, consisting of A$2 million in cash and A$4 million in shares, provides significant non-dilutive funding for Latitude 66, allowing the company to focus on advancing its exploration assets in Western Australia and Finland.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNB) stock is a Buy with a A$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carnaby Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:CNB Stock Forecast page.
More about Carnaby Resources Ltd.
Latitude 66 Limited (ASX: LAT) is involved in the mining industry, focusing on exploration assets in Western Australia and Finland. The company aims to advance its high-potential exploration projects.
Average Trading Volume: 344,533
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$89.07M
See more data about CNB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.