Latitude 66 Sells Interest in Greater Duchess JV for A$6 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Carnaby Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CNB) ).

Latitude 66 Limited has announced the sale of its 17.5% interest in the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Joint Venture to Carnaby Resources for A$6 million. This transaction, consisting of A$2 million in cash and A$4 million in shares, provides significant non-dilutive funding for Latitude 66, allowing the company to focus on advancing its exploration assets in Western Australia and Finland.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CNB) stock is a Buy with a A$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carnaby Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:CNB Stock Forecast page.

More about Carnaby Resources Ltd.

Latitude 66 Limited (ASX: LAT) is involved in the mining industry, focusing on exploration assets in Western Australia and Finland. The company aims to advance its high-potential exploration projects.

Average Trading Volume: 344,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$89.07M

See more data about CNB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue