Latitude 66 Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

DiscovEx Resources Limited ( (AU:LAT) ) has provided an update.

Latitude 66 Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are significant for the business proceedings. The company has specified that only those registered as shareholders by November 26, 2025, will be eligible to vote.

