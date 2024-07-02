Latitude 66 Finalizes Offers and Acquisition

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

Latitude 66 Limited, previously known as DiscovEx Resources Limited, has successfully met the conditions for its securities re-admission on the ASX, having closed its Offers, completed a major consolidation, and finalized the acquisition of Latitude 66. The company has undergone significant changes, including a name change, capital structure reorganization, and the reshuffling of its management team, with new appointments and resignations marking a new chapter for the firm.

