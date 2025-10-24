Latent View Analytics Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Latent View Analytics Limited ( (IN:LATENTVIEW) ) just unveiled an update.

Latent View Analytics Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on October 24, 2025. The results, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards, were reviewed by independent auditors and indicate the company’s financial performance for the specified period. The trading window for the company’s equity shares will reopen on October 27, 2025, allowing stakeholders to engage in trading activities.

More about Latent View Analytics Limited

Latent View Analytics Limited operates in the analytics industry, providing data analytics and consulting services. The company focuses on leveraging data to help businesses make informed decisions and improve their operations.

Average Trading Volume: 20,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 89.14B INR

