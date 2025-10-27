Latent View Analytics Publishes Financial Results for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Latent View Analytics Limited ( (IN:LATENTVIEW) ) has issued an announcement.

Latent View Analytics Limited has announced the publication of its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were published in the Business Standard and Makkal Kural newspapers and are available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, which require disclosure of financial performance to stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 20,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 88.47B INR

