LATAM Airlines Soars with Record Passenger Numbers

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. reports a record-breaking first quarter in 2024, with over 20 million passengers flown, marking a 19.4% increase from the previous year. The growth was led by a substantial 32.5% rise in international travel and significant gains in domestic markets across South America, particularly a 26% rise in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and a 9.1% increase in Brazil. The airline’s capacity and passenger traffic have both surpassed pre-pandemic levels, indicating a strong recovery and an expanding operational footprint.

