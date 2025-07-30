LATAM Airlines Increases OFB Share Price Amid Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR ( (LTM) ) is now available.

On July 29, 2025, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. announced an increase in the price of its OFB (Oferta Firme en Bloque) on the Santiago Stock Exchange from CLP$19.00 to CLP$20.6 per share. This decision, part of a share repurchase program approved in June 2025, reflects the company’s strategic financial adjustments and could impact shareholder value positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (LTM) stock is a Buy with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR stock, see the LTM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LTM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LTM is a Outperform.

LATAM Airlines’ strong financial recovery and operational efficiency significantly contribute to its score. Positive technical indicators add to the stock’s appeal, though overbought conditions may pose short-term risks. The stock’s reasonable valuation further supports its investment potential.

More about LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. operates in the aviation industry, providing air transportation services across Latin America. The company focuses on passenger and cargo services, positioning itself as a leading airline in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 733,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.58B

